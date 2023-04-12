Barthes Cup: Kenya face Uganda in last eight

Kenya’s Chipu will launch their quest to recapture the Rugby Africa Under-20 Barthes Cup against regional rivals Uganda in the quarter-final on April 22 at the Nyayo National Stadium.

The duel between the neighbours will kick off at 4.30pm with the winner set to meet either former champions Namibia or Zambia in the semi-finals.

According to the draw released by Kenya Rugby Union (KRU) on Wednesday, Namibia, the 2017 and 2018 champions, will play Zambia at 11.30am.

Defending champions Zimbabwe will open the busy day against Cote D’Ívoire at 9am with the 2021 losing finalists Madagascar taking on Tunisia at 2pm.

Those in school uniforms or school identification cards will gain free entry to the tournament that will see the VIP tickets going for Sh 1,000 and regular tickets Sh 100.

The tournament will be played on a knockout basis with the the semi-finals on April 26 and final on April 30.

Chipu failed to reach the final for the first time last year when they lost to Namibia 16-5 in the semi-final. Madagascar succumbed to Zimbabwe 32-3 in the other semi.

Zimbabwe, who reached the final for the first time, went on to beat Namibia 19-14 to lift the trophy as Kenya, the 2019 and 2021 walloped Madagascar 49-15 to settle for bronze.

Meanwhile, as the Enterprise Cup final between defending champions Kabras Sugar and KCB Rugby looms, KRU has released gate charges for the battle that will take place on Saturday at the RFUEA ground.

Fans will pay a flat rate of Sh500 with an additional Sh200 parking fee.

The Mwamba Cup final between KCB II and Kenya Harlequin II will get the day’s proceedings underway at 11am before the Nationwide final between Mombasa RFC and Jomo Kenyatta University of Agriculture and Technology (JKUAT) Cougars at 1pm.

Kabras, who are eying their third consecutive title, will face seven times champions KCB in the Enterprise Cup final starting 3pm.

Kabras retained the Kenya Cup title last year when they edged out KCB 9-6 in the final at the RFUEA.

Barthes Cup quarter-final matches

April 22

Zimbabwe v Cote D’Ivoire (9am)

Namibia v Zambia (11.30am)

Madagascar v Tunisia (2pm)