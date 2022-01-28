Australia make light work of Shujaa in Seville 7s opener

Alvin Otieno

Shujaa"s Alvin Otieno (right) makes a try against Morans during their semi-final match at the Safari Sevens at Nyayo National Stadium on October 31, 2021.

Photo credit: Chris Omollo | Nation Media Group

By  Ayumba Ayodi

Sports Writer

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • The unrelenting Aussies went for three more tries with Corey Toole sneaking through for a double before Yool Yool finished it off with a marvelous try
  • Roache converted twice while Longbottom once for the emphatic victory in Pool "D"
  • Kenya Sevens were hoping for a reprieve after a poor run at the previous Malaga Sevens where they finished last

Kenya Sevens had little to offer as Australia blew them away 42-0 in their opening match at Seville Sevens on Friday at Estadio La Cartuja, Seville, Spain.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.