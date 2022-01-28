Australia make light work of Shujaa in Seville 7s opener

Kenya Sevens had little to offer as Australia blew them away 42-0 in their opening match at Seville Sevens on Friday at Estadio La Cartuja, Seville, Spain.

Henry Hutchison touched down a brace of tries with Maurice Longbottom managing one as Dietrich Roache converted both to lead 21-0 at the break.

The unrelenting Aussies went for three more tries with Corey Toole sneaking through for a double before Yool Yool finished it off with a marvelous try.

Roache converted twice while Longbottom once for the emphatic victory in Pool "D."

In the other pool match, Scotland beat Canada 21-5.

Kenya Sevens were hoping for a reprieve after a poor run at the previous Malaga Sevens where they finished last, winning only one match in the pool stage against France.