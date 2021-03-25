Amonde to lead Shujaa in Dubai Sevens

Andrew Amonde

KCB Rugby flanker Andrew Amonde (with the ball) is tackled by Kenya Harlequins winger Mark Wandeto (second left) and Joshua Chisanga (right) during their Kenya Cup match at RFUEA ground, Nairobi on March 6, 2021.

Photo credit: Chris Omollo | Nation Media Group

By  Ayumba Ayodi

Sports Writer

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • Amonde, who missed the two legs of Madrid Sevens last month after he fell sick, will be deputised by Mwamba Rugby Club's centre Billy "The Kid" Odhiambo 
  • Head coach Innocent "Namcos" Simiyu also brought back  Impala Saracens fullback Sammy Oliech and former skipper and Kenya Harlequin fly-half Eden Agero
  • Simiyu thanked the National Olympic Committee of Kenya( NOC-K) and the Ministry of Sports through Sports Fund for facilitating the Dubai and Madrid trips in addition to the high performance training camp

