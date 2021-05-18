Breaking news: Uhuru confirms Martha Koome as Kenya's first female Chief Justice

2022 Rugby World Cup Sevens to be held in Cape Town

Samuel Oliech of Kenya (centre) powers his way past Samoa opponents on Day 1 of the Hong Kong Sevens on April 8, 2016.

Photo credit: File | AFP

By  AFP

What you need to know:

  • Amongst the women's teams, the Springbok women's sevens side will join defending champions New Zealand, France, Australia and USA in Cape Town.
  • Teams that have not qualified automatically will do so via their respective regional tournaments held in Europe, Oceania, Asia, North America, South America and Africa.


Paris

