Kenya Simbas gear up for final round of qualifiers

Back row Joshua Weru who plays for England’s top division side Northampton Saints, and Homeboyz half back Amon Wamalwa will debut for Kenya Simbas in the final qualification tournament for the 2023 Rugby World Cup (RWC).

The qualifier tournament, dubbed repechage, will be held from November 6 to 18 in Dubai.

The two are in line for their first international cap after head coach Paul Odera’s named them in his squad of 30 players at Pembroke School in Gilgil, Nakuru on Friday.

Odera has kept faith with most of the players who featured for Kenya in Currie Cup matches held in April and June, and the African qualifiers for the 2023 Rugby World Cup in France in July.

"Amon was with us in the Kenya Under-20 squad. We have tracked his progress and development over the last two years, and we were pleased,” coach Odera said of Wamalwa.

“He is young and has a lot of potential. He does not let mistakes affect how he plays, and he embraces uncertainty very well."

Regarding Weru who predominantly plays as an eighthman or blindside flanker, Odera said the 19-year-old who joined Northampton Saints in August has played rugby since the age of six and has been exposed to good coaching at every stage of his rugby development.

"He is a really exciting prospect with very little fear in him, and he is willing to work hard. His ball carrying ability is great, and he has the right set of skills to make a difference in attack and defence," said Odera.

Kenya Simbas missed out on direct qualification for 2023 Rugby World Cup too be played in France after suffering a 36-0 defeat to Namibia in the final of the 2023 RWC Africa Cup played in July in France.

Kenya Simbas will open the campaign with a match against the United States of America on November 6 at the Sevens Stadium before taking on Portugal on November 12. They will play Hong Kong on November 18.

Odera noted that the blend of youth and experience will be the key component in getting the Simbas to qualify for the 2023 Rugby World Cup.

"Each group will need to complement the other and right now they are working almost seamlessly with each other," Odera said as he led his side in a final training session at Pembroke House School.

"We want to get the team in the right frame of mind, and this camp will also assist us to tweak a few areas of our play and get our overseas players to train with the team together after a number of months away," explained Odera.

The team assembled for training in September and attended weekend camps in Nairobi before a 10-day residential camp that concluded on Wednesday.

The team leaves for Dubai on Tuesday.

Patrick Ouko, Edward Mwaura, Andrew Peter, Eugene Sifuna, Brian Waraba, Teddy Akala, Ephraim Oduor, Joseph Odero, Thomas Okeyo, Brian Otieno, Malcolm Onsando, Clinton Odhiambo, George Nyambua, Daniel Sikuta (Captain), Martin Owilah, Bethwel Anami, Joshua Weru, Samuel Asati, Brian Tanga, Samson Onsomu, Geoffrey Ominde, Amon Wamalwa, Jacob Ojee, Timothy Omela, John Okoth, Geoffrey Okwach, Peter Kilonzo, Bryceson Adaka, Beldad Ogeta, Darwin Mukidza.