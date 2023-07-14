Kenya brace for fearsome physical threat of Samoans

Kenya’s Chipu will be looking for a perfect start when they take on Samoa in their opening Pool ‘B’ match of the World Rugby Under-20 Trophy on Saturday from 12pm at Nyayo National Stadium.

It will be, if you like, a double double header on Saturday with the fixture between tournament favourites Scotland and Zimbabwe kicking off the action at 10am in a Group ‘A’ match.

The other group match will see Uruguay take on USA at 2pm before the match between Spain and Hong Kong China ends the action for the day.

Chipu will next play Spain on Thursday then wrap up their preliminary round fixtures against Hong Kong on July 25.

Kenya finished fifth the last time the tournament was held in Brazil in 20I9 which, incidentally, was the last time the tournament was held until this year’s edition, owing to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Manu Samoa Junior will be looking for a good show in their fourth appearance in the Under-20 Trophy. They reached the final in each of their three previous appearances, winning the title in 2011 and 2016.

The Samoan squad boasts familiar names in Joe Denmark, brother of sevens star Max, and Adam Baber, son of Olympic gold medal-winning coach Gareth.

Head coach Curtis Olago will unleash newbies Andy Cole Omollo and Stanslaus Shikoli at backrow and Alvin Kaloriu at the wing. Eddy Wambugu will start at fly-half.

Olago is aware of the physical challenge of the Samoans but said his charges were ready to rise to the occasion.

"We have prepared well for this tournament. We understand the level of the competition that we are playing in, and the calibre of the opponents we are facing but we believe that the boys will play their hearts out before the home fans,” said Olago.

“We are aware of the physical threat that Samoa poses but we will play to our strengths and take our chances, not only on Saturday but throughout the tournament," said Olago after naming his squad.

Samoa skipper John Samuelu said they won’t take Chipu lightly.

“We have seen them at the World Rugby Sevens Series and we know how fast they can be," said the lock. He admitted that Chipu’s strength lies in their physicality. “We are well prepared after playing build-up matches in Australia before coming here.”

Scotland will be competing in the event for the first time in history after they were relegated in 2019.

They will want an immediate return to the Under-20 Championship while USA return for the first time since 2016.

Uruguay, the inaugural winners in 2008, have played in 10 of the 12 U-20 Trophy tournaments to date and know their way around the competition.

Zimbabwe come to Nairobi full of confidence, having won the Rugby Africa Barthés Under-20 Trophy in April where they beat the hosts Kenya 28-7 in the final.

The winner of the World Rugby Under-20 Trophy will gain promotion to the World Rugby Under-20 Championship in 2024.

Entry fee is Sh300 for regular and Sh1,000 for VIP while students in uniform will enter free of charge.

Kenya Rugby Union has urged Kenyans to attend the matches at Nyayo Stadium in large numbers and cheer home boys Chipu to victory.

Fixtures

Saturday

Scotland v Zimbabwe (10am)

Kenya v Samoa (12pm)

Uruguay v USA (2pm)

Spain v Hong Kong China (4pm)

Kenya squad

15. Faran Juma, 14. Alvin Kalori, 13. Mike Wamalwa (Captain), 12. Chacha Masega, 11. Raphael Wanga, 10. Eddy Wambugu, 9. Patrick Wainaina, 1. Geylord Ngasi, 2. Jeremy Odhiambo, 3. Raymond Chacha, 4. Stanslaus Shikoli, 5. Andy Cole Omolo, 6. Laban Kipsang, 7. Iddo Kuta, 8. Jacktone Omondi Replacements 16. George Otieno, 17. Wickliffe Ogutu, 18. Mike Oduor, 19. Edmond Omondi, 20. Vincent Omondi, 21. Brian Mwendwa, 22. Spencer Davies, 23. Victor Odhiambo