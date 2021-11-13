Ireland shock New Zealand in rugby union Test

Ireland

Ireland's flanker Caelan Doris (centre) celebrates with teammates after scoring his team's third try during their Autumn International friendly rugby union match against New Zealand at the Aviva Stadium in Dublin, on November 13, 2021.

Photo credit: Paul Faith | AFP

By  AFP

What you need to know:

  • A gripping Test saw the Irish run in tries from New Zealand-born wing James Lowe, Ronan Kelleher and Caelan Doris.
  • Andy Farrell's side go into the final November Test with Argentina on a run of seven successive victories.

Dublin

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.