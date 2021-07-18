Rosemary’s sports science skills handy for Team Kenya

In Tokyo, Japan

Named Kenya’s Coach of the Year in 2019, the same year she received the Head of State Commendation from President Uhuru Kenyatta, Rosemary Owino’s star was always shining.

“This is an award for my services to my country, this I do because in itself, it is an honor. To get the opportunities that I do to represent my country is in itself a great honor and this I do with great pride,” the tennis coach said after a successful and rewarding 2019 season.

But little did she know that some months later, she would be handed greater responsibility. A richer opportunity.

The former Kenya Davis Cup team captain and coach is on a panel of elite performance experts handing Team Kenya here at the Tokyo Olympics.

A sports scientist, she joins a growing list of backroom staff being knitted together by the National Olympic Committee of Kenya with a view to improving the country’s elite performance fabric at top level.

Team Kenya sports scientist Rosemary Owino talks to national women's volleyball team players in Kurume City, Japan, on July 15, 2021. Photo credit: Elias Makori | Nation Media Group

The other experts include strength and conditioning coach Geoffrey Kimani, sports psychologist Kanyali Ilako, nutritionist Mercy Barwecho and chief medical officer Carole Akinyi.

Owino is currently embedded in Team Kenya’s pre-Olympics training camp in Kurume City where she has been instrumental in supporting the team on all fronts.

“We are here to support the teams, athletes and coaches in different ways, one of them being collecting whatever information we can from the athletes and find the best way to help them perform at their best,” she explains her role.

“My role is working together with the psychologist, the nutritionist as well as the strength and conditioning coaches and physiotherapists in different areas we can help the coaches with.”

With added restrictions owing to Covid-19, athletes at the Tokyo Games will face extra stress and frustrations, and it is the sports scientists who will help them focus.

Owino would like to see the approach by experts introduced by NOCK at Olympic levels trickle down to school and club level.

“In my opinion, we need to have this team that we have with NOCK within each and every club and within and each and every sport so that when we come to an event like this (Olympics) we are there to guide the sports scientists within each of the teams, the psychologists within each of the teams, and so on.