Roller coaster day for Team Kenya at Tokyo Olympics

In Tokyo

In a dramatic day filled with a roller coaster of emotions for Team Kenya members and fans alike, Ferdinand Omanyala made history as the first Kenyan to reach an Olympic Games 100 metres semi-final.

This was after his training partner, Mark Otieno, was ejected from the Games after a positive test for banned performance-enhancing substances.

Kenyan sprinter Mark Otieno works on his take-off technique during training at the Fukuoka Prefecture Kurume Sports Centre in Kurume City, Japan, yesterday (July 19, 2021). Photo credit: Edward Alusa | Team Kenya

And in making history, Omanyala equaled the national record at 10.01 seconds in a drama-filled Heat Five that saw Nigeria’s Divine Oduduru red-carded for a false start.

After arguing briefly with officials, Oduduru finally hit the tunnel, his Olympic dream now a nightmare.

“The false starts really messed me up. It disrupts you a lot because you now want to be careful so that you’re not the next one to be thrown out. But all in all, it was a great race and I look forward to the semi-finals tomorrow,” Omanyala said.

Ferdinand Omanyala Omurwa (centre) of Kenya competes in the men's 100m Heat 5 on day eight of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at Olympic Stadium on July 31, 2021 in Tokyo, Japan.



Photo credit: Joan Pereruan | Nation Media Group

Meanwhile, the 800 metres trio of Michael Saruni (1:45.21), Emmanuel Korir (1:45.33) and Ferguson (1:43.75) all sailed into the semi-finals while Mary Moraa, making her Olympic debut in the 800m, fell at the semi-final stage.

“I thank God for everything because this was my first 800 metres race on the international stage after moving from the 400 metres and so to reach the semi-finals at the Olympic Games is something special,” Moraa (2:00.47) noted.

Kenya's Mary Moraa (left) lies flat on the track after finishing third in the women's 800m semi-final Heat 1 during the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at the Olympic Stadium in Tokyo on July 31, 2021. Photo credit: Joan Peruran | Nation Media Group

Indoors, national women’s volleyball team, “Malkia Strikers,” lost their fourth straight match to the Dominican Republic 3-0 (25-19, 25-18, 25-10) at the Ariake Arena.

Skipper Mercy Moim said areas like service, service reception and finishing need to be worked on.

“The game wasn’t too bad compared to when we started. We lost concentration in the last set… With one game to go now, when we go home, we shall work on the start and finish of the game,” Moim said.

Kenya's Emmaculate Chemtai spikes the ball in the women's preliminary round pool A volleyball match between Dominican Republic and Kenya during the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at Ariake Arena in Tokyo on July 31, 2021. Photo credit: Jung Yeon-je | AFP

The beach volleyball team of Gaudencia Makokha and Brackcides Khadambi lost to Latvia’s Tina Graudina and Anastacija Kravcenoka 2-0 (21-6, 21-14) in their final Pool ‘D’ match at the Shiokaze Park.

In rugby, New Zealand won the women’s gold medal with a 26-12 triumph over France in Tokyo.

Kenya's Gaudencia Makokha (left) blocks unsuccessfully a shot by Latvia's Tina Graudina in their women's preliminary beach volleyball pool D match during the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at Shiokaze Park in Tokyo on July 31, 2021. Photo credit: Loic Venance | AFP

Fiji settled for the bronze medal with 21-12 victory over Great Britain while Kenya finished 10th after losing 24-10 to Canada in a classification match at the Tokyo Stadium.

The Canadians raced into a 12-0 lead through tries from Charity Williams and Bianca Farella, Ghislaine Landry adding a conversion before Janet Okello responded with a try before the interval.

Farella landed her brace after the restart to put Canada 17-5 up before captain Landry stepped up with a try and conversion for a 24-5 lead.

Diana Awino Ochieng, on as a second half replacement for Sinaida Aura Omondi, added a second try for the Lionesses as Felix Oloo’s charges wrapped up their campaign in Tokyo in tenth place, improving on their eleventh place showing from the 2016 Olympics in Rio.

Playing out of Pool A, the Lionesses finished fourth at the close of the preliminary matches, losing 29-7 to New Zealand, 35-12 to the Russian Olympic Committee and 31-0 to Great Britain.

They would then defeat hosts Japan 21-17 in the ninth place semi-final on Friday morning.