Roller coaster day for Team Kenya at Tokyo Olympics

Ferdinand Omanyala

Kenya's Ferdinand Omanyala Omurwa celebrates after finishing third in the Men's 100m Heat 5 on day eight of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at Olympic Stadium on July 31, 2021 in Tokyo, Japan.

Photo credit: Joan Pereruan | Nation Media Group

By  Elias Makori

Editor (Sports), Nation Media Group



  • And in making history, Omanyala equaled the national record at 10.01 seconds in a drama-filled Heat Five that saw Nigeria’s Divine Oduduru red-carded for a false start.
  • After arguing briefly with officials, Oduduru finally hit the tunnel, his Olympic dream now a nightmare.

In Tokyo

