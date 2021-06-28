Raja, Kabylie reach Caf Confederation Cup final

Supporters of Raja Club Athletic light up a flare as they chant slogans and wave their flags during a Moroccan Botola match between Raja and Mouloudia Oujda in Casablanca on January 22, 2020.

Photo credit: Fadel Senna | AFP

By  AFP

What you need to know:

  • While Raja are set to start the final as favourites, they dare not underestimate the Kabylie Canaries, who have succeeded in every CAF final they contested.
  • The Algerian club won the CAF Champions League in 1981 and 1990, the African Cup Winners Cup in 1995 and the CAF Cup three times in a row from 2000.

Johannesburg

