Prisons warm up for KDF with convincing wins

Former champions Kenya Prisons men's volleyball team recorded two wins as the third leg of Kenya Volleyball Federation National League got underway at Masinde Muliro University of Science and Technology grounds in Kakamega County on Saturday.

David Lung'aho's charges beat Mombasa Prisons 3-0 (25-18, 25-22, 25-21) and Rift Valley Prisons 3-0 (25- 18, 25-17, 25-19).

Lung'aho said it was a good feeling to have bagged six points but was cautious ahead of Sunday's fixtures when they will take on Kenya Defence Defence Forces (KDF)and much-improved Kenya Forest Service (KFS).

"They are important but very interesting matches to look out for. I hope we will pick from where we left today. The players are in good shape if the performance today is anything to go by," said Lung'aho.

In other results, Kenya Army's wait for their first win of the season continued as they lost to Nairobi Prisons 1-3(23-25, 25-23, 19-25, 21-25).

Kenya Army, who have played seven matches and are pegged bottom in the 13-team league, remain without a win this season.

"We won't relent. I'm impressed by the set scores. It's a sign of growth and I believe it's just a matter of time before the wins start coming through," said Kenya Army coach William Wahome.

Other results saw KDF win against Vihiga County 3-0 (26-24, 25-16, 28-26), while Equity Bank saw off Western Prisons 3-0(25-20, 28-26, 25-20).

Meanwhile, the national men's and women's beach volleyball teams which are away in Mombasa in residential training ahead of this month's Tokyo Olympics qualifiers in Morocco have received goodies to aid their preparations.

On Saturday, the teams received a cheque of Sh80,000 from Mombasa Port Sacco as well as chicken products from Kenchic Limited.

Mombasa Port Sacco Chief Executive Officer Dedan Ondieki remained optimistic of partnering with the sport going forward.

"I hope this is the start of good things to come. We want to extend our support to these teams and although it might not be much, we hope the partnership will grow," said Ondieki while handing over the cheque to the Kenya Volleyball Federation secretary general Ben Juma.

Fixtures

Sunday

Kenya Army v AP 10am

KPA v Western Prisons 10am

GSU v Nairobi Prisons 10am

KFS v Kenya Prisons 10am

Mombasa Prisons v Vihiga County 10am

KDF v Kenya Prisons 1pm