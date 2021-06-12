Prisons warm up for KDF with convincing wins

Kenya Prisons coach David Lung'aho reacts on the touchline during their Africa Club Championship semi-final match against Carthage of Tunisia at Aissa Ben Nasr Hall in Kelibia, Tunisia on April 28, 2021. 

Photo credit: Samuel Gacharira | Nation Media Group

  • Lung'aho said it was a good feeling to have bagged six points but was cautious ahead of Sunday's fixtures when they will take on Kenya Defence Defence Forces (KDF)and much-improved Kenya Forest Service (KFS)
  • In other results, Kenya Army's wait for their first win of the season continued as they lost to Nairobi Prisons 1-3(23-25, 25-23, 19-25, 21-25)
  • Meanwhile, the national men's and women's beach volleyball teams have received goodies to aid their preparations

Former champions Kenya Prisons men's volleyball team recorded two wins as the third leg of Kenya Volleyball Federation National League got underway at Masinde Muliro University of Science and Technology grounds in Kakamega County on Saturday.

