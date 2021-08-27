Prisons sweat to cage stubborn DCI as KCB thrash Pipeline

Champions Kenya Prisons women's team Friday struggled to beat Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) 3-2 (21-25,25-22,21-25,25-13,15-10) as Kenya Volleyball Federation National League play-offs got underway at Kenya Ports Authority Makande hall in Mombasa County.

KCB Women's Team begun their title hunt on a high as they defeated Kenya Pipeline 3-0 (25-18,25-17,25-18).

Prisons coach Josp Barasa conceded they had to dig deep to edge out stubborn DCI who are making only their second appearance in the play-offs.

"Losing a point against DCI is a reminder that it's not business as usual. Our blocking and reception was wanting but we hope to make amends ahead of our next match on Saturday against Pipeline. While Mombasa has never been our lucky hunting ground, we are keen to retain the title," said Barasa.

DCI coach Daniel Bor lauded his players for a good show.

"Snatching two sets from reigning champions is no mean achievement. We want our presence to be felt and we hope to build on that going forward," said Bor.

In the match pitting Prisons and DCI, both teams exchanged technical time outs in the first set with Prisons leading 8-5 in first TTO , while DCI held to a slim lead 16-15 in the second one.

Prisons looked out of sorts as they struggled with reception as the match wore on.

Faith Imodia, Veronica Adhiambo and Marion Indeche impressed for DCI as they extended their lead 21-18 before they won the set 25-21.

Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) women volleyball team celebrate after winning the first set against Kenya Prisons during their Kenya Volleyball Federation National League play-offs match at KPA Makande Gymnasium in Mombasa on August 27, 2021.

Photo credit: Kevin Odit | Nation Media Group

In the second set, DCI led 8-4 in the first TTO as Adhiambo starred.

Barasa then introduced Yvonne Wavinya for Meldine Sande as team rallied from behind to tie at 9-9.

Once again, Prisons lost momentum allowing DCI to score at will with tricky services for a 16-11 lead in the second TTO.

Barasa made double substitution resting Wavinya and Emmaculate Chemtai for experienced duo of Brackcides Agala and Lydia Maiyo but they still trailed 15-18.

Poor communication in the DCI camp then gifted Prisons points to finally overtake them 23-20 and they never looked back sealing the set at 25-22 and level set scores at 1-1.

In the third set, both teams tied 4-4 and 6-6 before Prisons squeezed a 9-8 lead. Adhiambo returned to haunt Prisons with powerful spikes to turn tables16-12 and 23-18. A composed DCI then easily won the set 25-21 to have 2-1 set advantage.

Prisons took an early lead in the fourth set 14-7 against a visibly disoriented DCI. Prisons outshone their opponents in all departments to bag the set 25-13 as both teams tied at 2-2 to set up the decider.

Adhiambo bagged two quick points with her jump services as DCI opened a two-point lead 5-3.