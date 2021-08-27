Prisons sweat to cage stubborn DCI as KCB thrash Pipeline

DCI players celebrate a point

Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) women volleyball team celebrate after winning the first set against Kenya Prisons during their Kenya Volleyball Federation National League play-offs match at KPA Makande Gymnasium in Mombasa on August 27, 2021.


Photo credit: Kevin Odit | Nation Media Group

By  Agnes Makhandia

Sports Reporter

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • KCB Women's Team begun their title hunt on a high as they defeated Kenya Pipeline 3-0 (25-18,25-18,25-18)
  • Prisons coach Josp Barasa conceded they had to dig deep to edge out stubborn DCI who are making only their second appearance in the play-offs
  • Faith Imodia, Veronica Adhiambo and Marion Indeche impressed for DCI as they extended their lead 21-18 before they won the set 25-21

Champions Kenya Prisons women's team Friday struggled to beat Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) 3-2 (21-25,25-22,21-25,25-13,15-10) as Kenya Volleyball Federation National League play-offs got underway at Kenya Ports Authority Makande hall in Mombasa County.

