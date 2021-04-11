Prisons rope in Kwanthanze youngster for African tourney

From left: Kenya Women Under-20 volleyball player Miriam Ngeywo watches as Delphine Misoki (centre) receives the ball next to Mercy Likhayo during their Africa Under-20 Championships match against Cameroon at Moi International Sports Centre, Kasarani on August 30, 2018.


Photo credit: Kanyiri Wahito | Nation Media Group

By  Agnes Makhandia

Sports Reporter

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • Misoki is expected to fill the gap left by Elizabeth Wanyama who is training with the national team ahead of the Tokyo Olympic Games
  • The 17-year old Misoki will contend for a position with experienced libero Judith Tarus in the 12-day event
  • Misoki was part of the Kenya Under-20 team which finished third during the 2018 African Nations Championship in Nairobi. Egypt were the eventual winners

Kenya Prisons women's volleyball team have sought the services of promising libero Delphine Misoki ahead of the African Clubs Championship set for April 19 to May 1 in Kelibia, Tunisia.

