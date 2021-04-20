Prisons, Pipeline raring to go as Club Championships serve off

 Kenya Prisons technical director David Lung'aho conducts a back court drill during their training session at Tazarka Indoor Arena in Kelibia, Tunisia on April 19, 2021.

Photo credit: Samuel Gacharira | Nation Media Group

By  Samuel Gacharira

What you need to know:

  • Kenya is the most successful country in the African Club Championships with local clubs having won the title 13 times collectively.
  • Egypt is second through record champions Al Ahly who have 10 titles to their name but have opted out of this year’s edition due to Covid-19 concerns.

In Kelibia, Tunisia.

