Prisons, Pipeline face key games in volleyball league

Lydia Maiyo

Kenya Prisons middle blocker Shyrine Jepkemboi (left) and teammate Lydia Maiyo block an attack from Promise Mercy of Customs during their Africa Club Championship third place ranking match at Aissa Ben Nasr Hall in Kelibia, Tunisia on April 30, 2021.

Photo credit: Samuel Gacharira | Nation Media Group

By  Agnes Makhandia

Sports Reporter

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • The league leaders face Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) on Saturday before playing Kenya Defence Forces (KDF) on Sunday.
  • At the end of the two-day championship, the top four teams will qualify for the play-offs scheduled for August 26-29 at Kenya Ports Authority Makande Hall in Mombasa County.

Defending champions Kenya Prisons will play two matches in the final leg of the women’s Kenya Volleyball Federation National League at Kamiti Maximum Security Prisons grounds in Nairobi this weekend.

