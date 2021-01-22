Prisons on high alert against the invading GSU brigade

Champions General Service Unit (GSU) cross swords with arch-rivals Kenya Prisons in the pick of this weekend’s Kenya Volleyball Federation men’s National League matches in various venues across the country.

The eagerly-awaited match at Nairobi Prisons grounds is one of 18 fixtures lined up on Saturday. Other matches will be played simultaneously at Shimo la Tewa Prison in Mombasa, Nyayo National Stadium, Kenya Pipeline Company Estate in Embakasi and at Eldoret Prison grounds.

GSU has beaten Kenya Prisons in previous meetings and would be keen to maintain their good record if 2019 season is anything to go by, Kenya Prisons will be out to turn tables on their opponents.

GSU finished the regular league unbeaten on their way to defending the 2019 league title, while Prisons finished third both in the regular season and in the play-offs.

Having last won the league title in 2016, Prisons finished second in 2017 and 2018 seasons. They finished third behind surprise package Kenya Ports Authority(KPA) and eventual winners GSU in 2019 .

Prisons will take on Equity Bank in their first match, as GSU tackle Kenya Army.

Going into Saturday's matches, Prisons’ long serving captain Ibrahim Oduori has said they will take each match at a time.

"Past records will count for nothing really because this is a new season. Mark you, last year we were dormant, thanks to coronavirus pandemic and it will be about who did his homework well in the match," noted Oduori, who is also a member of Kenya’s national beach volleyball team.

Sila Kipruto (Al Jawa - Saudi Arabia) and Michael Chemos (Kfar-Saba - Israel) who missed part of the 2019 season will be available for selection.

GSU coach Gideon Tarus has remained cautiously optimistic, saying Prisons will have a home advantage. He however looks forward to a good outing.

"We will be going for six points tomorrow (Saturday). We want to start the league on high and hopefully we will finish the season unbeaten and defend the title ," said Tarus.

At the Shimo La Tewa Prison grounds in Mombasa, it will be interesting to see how league returnees Kenya Forest Service (KFS) perform.

Saturday fixtures:

Men:

At Kamiti Prisons in Nairobi:

Kenya Prisons v Equity Bank (10am)

Kenya Army v GSU (10am)

Equity Bank v Kenya Army(2pm)

GSU v Kenya Prisons (2pm)

At Shimo La Tewa, Mombasa:

Prisons Mombasa v Administration Police (10am)

KFS v KDF (10am)

KPA v Prisons Mombasa (12pm)

AP v KFS (2pm)

KDF v KPA (2pm)

At Eldoret Prisons:

Rift Valley Prisons v Nairobi Prisons (10am)

Western Prisons v Vihiga County (10am)

Western Prisons v Nairobi Prisons (2pm)

Riftvalley vs Vihiga County (2pm)

Women :

At Kenya Pipeline Company Estate , Nairobi:

Nairobi Water v Kenya Pipeline (10am)

KDF v Nairobi Prisons (2pm)

Nyayo National Stadium, Nairobi

DCI vs KCB (10am)