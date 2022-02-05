Prisons lock DCI as KDF earn Army's respect

KCB v Vihiga County

KCB Women's Volleyball Team pair of Phoscah Kasisi and Belinda Barasa mount blocks against Vihiga County middle blocker Gloria Make during their Kenya Volleyball Federation National League second leg at Kenya Ports Authority Makande Hall in Mombasa on February 5, 2022.

Photo credit: Pool

By  Agnes Makhandia

Sports Reporter

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • Prisons have six points from two matches having beaten Nairobi Prisons 3-0 last November during the first leg at Kapsabet showgrounds in Nandi County
  • Lowem, Chemtai and setter Herma Kipyegon then combined well upfront as Prisons got the better of their opponents 8-7 and 16-15 in the first and second TTO before they won the set and match altogether 25-23
  • Kenya Defence Forces (KDF) defeated Kenya Army 3-0 (25-14,25-16,25-12) while KCB Women's Volleyball Team thrashed newcomers Vihiga County 3-0 (25-14,25-16,25-12) in a rescheduled match that was set for Sunday

Reigning champions Kenya Prisons women's team beat Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) 3-0 (25-12,25-22,25-23) in Kenya Volleyball Federation National League second leg at Kenya Ports Authority Makande Hall in Mombasa on Saturday.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.