Prisons lock DCI as KDF earn Army's respect

Reigning champions Kenya Prisons women's team beat Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) 3-0 (25-12,25-22,25-23) in Kenya Volleyball Federation National League second leg at Kenya Ports Authority Makande Hall in Mombasa on Saturday.

The win saw Prisons reign supreme against DCI who they struggled to defeat 3-2 during last season's play-offs at the same venue.

Prisons have six points from two matches having beaten Nairobi Prisons 3-0 last November during the first leg at Kapsabet showgrounds in Nandi County.

Prisons coach Josp Barasa welcomed the win saying it puts the team in good stead ahead of next month's African Clubs Championship.

"The players were in their element and we hope to build on that in the next league matches," said Barasa.

DCI coach Daniel Bor conceded that his team is yet to gel.

"Our combination was poor especially in the middle department and the outcome was given considering we lost five key players to other clubs. Now that we have noticed the loopholes, we are going to make amends and hopefully come back bigger and better," said Bor.

In the first set, DCI took time to settle with Prisons taking control leading 8-6 and 16-13 at the first and second technical timeouts respectively.

DCI put up a brave fight through Joan Barasa, setter Jane Mumbua and middle blocker Peris Kanus but it was not good enough as Prisons extended their lead to 21-10 before they cliched the set 25-12.

In the second set, DCI regrouped to lead 8-7 in the first TTO before Prisons turned tables to lead 16-14 as Pamela Masaisai, Emmaculate Chemtai and Anne Lowem powered through DCI's leaking blocks.

DCI narrowed the gap 19-17 and 23-20 but their resistance was broken as Prisons bagged the set 25-22.

Once again, DCI took an early lead 5-3 in the third set before Prisons coach Barasa rested upcoming left attacker Meldine Sande for experienced Brackcides Agala.

Lowem, Chemtai and setter Herma Kipyegon then combined well upfront as Prisons got the better of their opponents 8-7 and 16-15 in the first and second TTO before they won the set and match altogether 25-23.

In other matches played earlier at the same venue, Kenya Defence Forces (KDF) defeated Kenya Army 3-0 (25-14,25-16,25-12) while KCB Women's Volleyball Team thrashed newcomers Vihiga County 3-0 (25-14,25-16,25-12) in a rescheduled match that was set for Sunday.

Cash-strapped Vihiga fielded eight players, six short of the FIVB recommended number as team manager Samuel Mugata decried financial constraints.

"FIVB recommends we have 14 players but we didn't manage due to funding and we remain hopeful that well wishers will come on board. The score line against KCB shows that we can perform well if we get the necessary support," said Mugata.

Saturday Results

Kenya Prisons 3-0 DCI

KDF 3-0 Kenya Army

KCB 3-0 Vihiga County

Sunday Fixtures

Kenya Army v DCI 9am