Prisons keep unbeaten streak, KCB and Pipeline record wins

Reigning champions Kenya Prisons extended their winning streak to five games with a 3-1 win over Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) in the final leg of the Kenya Volleyball Federation National League on Saturday.

Prisons came from a set down to see off DCI 3-1(16-25, 25-17, 25-21, 25-21)at the Kamiti Maximum Security Prisons grounds in Nairobi and will play Kenya Defence Defence Forces (KDF) on Sunday in their final match of the regular season.

The win saw Prisons, who are coached by national women's volleyball team assistant coach Josp Barasa, remain at the summit of the standings with 15 points from five matches.

Prisons assistant coach Azenga Mavisi acknowledged that they had a poor start and took time to settle in the match but he was happy with the win.

At the same time, newcomers Nairobi Prisons recorded their first win of the season after a shock 3-0 (25-23, 25-18, 25-14) victory against KDF.

The win left Nairobi Prisons coach Salome Wanjala elated.

"Our blocks and reception worked today but the attacks were not good. I hope we finish the league on high when we take on Nairobi Water on Sunday. It's a good team but we will be going for three points," said Wanjala.

Nairobi Prisons have three points from five matches, while Nairobi Water are pegged bottom without a win.

In other matches played at the same venue, second-placed KCB Women's Team wrapped up their season with a 3-0 (25-14, 25-11, 25-18) win over Nairobi Water.

While former champions Kenya Pipeline dismissed KDF 3-0 (25-16, 25-12, 25-14) to tie on nine points with DCI.

DCI and Pipeline will face off on Sunday to decide who will finish third on the standings.

DCI coach Daniel Bor stated that stakes are high.

"It (the game) will be a cracker. Worth noting is that players from both teams are young and energetic. But I will invest in good services and good reception because if Pipeline receive well, they will organise their play and have it easy, " said Bor.

Fixtures

Sunday

Nairobi Prisons v Nairobi Water 10am

KDF v Kenya Prisons 12pm