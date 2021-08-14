Prisons keep unbeaten streak, KCB and Pipeline record wins

Yvonne Sinaida

Kenya Pipeline middle blocker Yvonne Sinaida spkies the ball during their Kenya Volleyball Federation National League match against Kenya Defence Forces at Kamiti Maximum Prisons grounds on August 14, 2021.

By  Agnes Makhandia

  • The win saw Prisons, who are coached by national women's volleyball team assistant coach Josp Barasa, remain at the summit of the standings with 15 points from five matches.
  • Prisons assistant coach Azenga Mavisi acknowledged that they had a poor start  and took time to settle in the match but he was happy with the win.

Reigning champions Kenya Prisons extended their winning streak to five games with a 3-1 win over Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) in the final leg of the Kenya Volleyball Federation National League on Saturday.

