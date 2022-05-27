Prisons, KCB cross swords in Kelibia, Pipeline face FAP

There will be no love lost when arch-rivals Kenya Prisons face KCB in the quarter-finals of the 2022 women’s African Club Championships in Kelibia, Tunisia on Saturday.

The other Kenyan representatives, Kenya Pipeline, have a date with much-improved FAP of Cameroon in the last eight.

Prisons, who beat KCB 3-1 to win the Kenyan Volleyball Federation women’s National League last year, will be out to inflict more misery on the Bankers who finished ninth in the African tourney last time out in 2019.

Prisons won bronze last year in Kelibia, Tunisia in the event which KCB failed to honour as majority of their players were with the Malkia Strikers in camp for the delayed Tokyo Olympics.

“We are set and all the players are fine. We had a lovely training session on Friday morning and we are optimistic of a good show. It will be a tough match but we have our sights on the title,” Kenya Prisons team manager David Kilundo told Nation Sport on Friday.

The Kenyan girls booked a date in the last eight after brushing aside La Loi of Democratic Republic of Congo and National Customs of Nigeria 3-0 respectively in the Round of 16 on Thursday.

This will be the first time KCB and Prisons are meeting this year having evaded each other in the ongoing women’s Kenya Volleyball Federation National League.

Prisons had a relatively kind draw in the group stage as they topped Pool “B” unbeaten while KCB lost one match against reigning champions Carthage of Tunisia 3-1 in Pool “C”.

KCB Technical Director Paul Bitok acknowledged Prisons are strong mentally but said they are going to try their all to win the match.

“Prisons are a good side. We have prepared well and we look forward to tomorrow (Saturday) match. I think the real championship is just getting started,” said Bitok, who doubles up as the Kenya women’s national team coach.

Pipeline, who finished fifth last year at the venue, defeated Ndejje of Uganda 3-0(25-20, 25-12, 25-13) while FAP were too good for National Alcohol of Ethiopia 3-0 (25-16, 25-15, 25-13).

Pipeline finished second behind record holders Al Ahly in Pool “D”.

Pipeline coach Paul Gitau said they are ready for the match.

“We have done our part and we hope that the effort we have put in the training will manifest. We are eager to move to the next stage and go all the way to the final,” said Gitau.

A possible all-Kenyan semi-final is in the offing should Pipeline navigate their way to the last four.

Other quarterfinal matches will see Ahly play Kelibia while Carthage play Rwanda Patriotic Army.

Ahly dismissed ASEC Mimosa of Cote d’Ivoire 3-0 (25-14, 25-6, 25-10) while APR defeated their compatriots Rwanda Revenue Authority 3-2 (25-22, 21-25, 20-25, 25-10 and 15-9) in the Round of 16.

Carthage swept aside Al Wak Wings of Ghana 3-0 (25-19, 25-18, 25-12) as Kelibia won against Chief of Naval Staff of Nigeria 3-0(25-20, 25-15, 25-23).