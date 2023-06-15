Prisons face rivals Pipeline without injured Agala

After playing in the shadow of experienced outside hitter Brackcidise Agala, Pamela Masaisai has a chance to prove herself when Kenya Prisons take on defending champions Kenya Pipeline during the fourth leg of Kenya Volleyball Federation women's National League at Nyayo National Stadium, Nairobi on Friday.

Agala, 39, underwent knee surgery last week in a Nairobi hospital after tearing her meniscus during last month's Kenya Prisons Inter-Regional Sports Championship in Ruiru.

The vastly experienced Agala, who had a stint with French club Chamalieres in 2014, will be out of action for six months.

Speaking ahead of this weekend's matches, the former national team captain said she hopes to be back in action soon to pick from where she has left.

"I wish my team all the best. I know it will not be easy but they are capable of pulling upsets. I will be patient with my recovery and hopefully I will be back soon to do what I love," said Agala.

In Agala's absence, Prisons will field Masaisai and Yvonne Wavinya as the outside hitters.

Prisons assistant coach Mavisi Azenga, while acknowledging that the absence of Agala will be greatly felt, said it's also an opportunity for other players to step up.

"It goes without saying that Agala is the glue that holds this team together. She is a leader on and off the court and we just want to see how the remaining players will soldier on in her absence. Eyes will be on Masaisai to fill the gap and show character," said Azenga.

Prisons, who lead the standings with 12 points from four matches will play Kenya Army on Saturday before they square it out with Kenya Defence Forces (KDF) on Sunday.

Second-placed Pipeline, who also have 12 points from the same number of matches but have inferior set ratio, will play Post Bank on Saturday before they complete a busy weekend with a tie against rivals KCB Women's Volleyball Team on Sunday.

KCB and KDF are joint third with eight points but the bankers have a game in hand.

At the bottom end, Vihiga County, Army and Nairobi Water will all be seeking their first wins of the season when they battle their respective opponents.

Vihiga and Army are winless from two matches each while Nairobi Water have played four matches.

Vihiga have a date with Army on Friday, KDF on Saturday and Nairobi Water on Sunday.

Nairobi Water will also play Nairobi Prisons and Vihiga while Army battle with Kenya Prisons and Post Bank in other fixtures.

Fixtures (All matches at Nyayo Stadium)

Friday

KDF v Nairobi Water 9am

Vihiga v Army 10:30am

Kenya Prisons v Pipeline 12pm

Post Bank v DCI 1:30pm