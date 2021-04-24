Prisons face Kelibia in must-win tie, Pipeline eye semis slot

In Kelibia, Tunisia

Kenya Prisons face a game of their lives when they take on KO Kelibia of Tunisia on Sunday here at their home ground, Aissa Ben Nasr Hall, as they look to secure a place in the semi-finals of this year’s African Clubs Championships.

Prisons, who have five titles to their name, stumbled on Friday night losing 2-3 (25-18, 16-25, 25-16, 17-25, 15-9) to Tunisian champions CS Sfaxien here in Kelibia, Tunisia.

Kenya Prisons captain Brackcides Agala (#15) leads her teammates to the court during their Africa Clubs Championship Group A match against CS Sfaxien of Tunisia at Aissa Ben Nasr Arena in Kelibia, Tunisia on April 23, 2021. Photo credit: Samuel Gacharira | Nation Media Group

The loss left Prisons third in Pool “A” with four points from two matches, two behind Kelibia. Sfax top the group with eight points from three matches.

Despite losing to Sfax, coach David Lung'aho chose to focus on the positives that featured impressive debuts at the continental stage for Meldine Sande and setter Herma Jepyego as well as good defence from middle blockers Anne Lowem and Shyrine Jepkemboi.

“The biggest lesson we have learnt is that we can lose despite the fact that we have good players. I’m happy because the performance was good. In fact, I didn’t expect them to play that way especially Meldine, Lowem and Shyrine. They were fantastic in the game,” observed Lung'aho.

“I’m impressed with the blocking because we’ve blocked so many balls especially Shyrine. Our attackers like Meldine and Wavinya also did well. When you have a team like this one where you have experienced players and young ones it gives you good balance,” added Lung'aho.

Kelibia, who finished fourth in the Tunisian league last season, will present a different test for Lung'aho’s charges who are missing six key players currently with the national team preparing for the Olympics.

Kenya Prisons players celebrate a point during their Africa Clubs Championship Group A match against CS Sfaxien of Tunisia at Aissa Ben Nasr Arena in Kelibia, Tunisia on April 23, 2021. Photo credit: Samuel Gacharira | Nation Media Group

Though young and inexperienced, Lung'aho is wary of the threat posed by Kelibia and insists they will approach Sunday’s match cautiously as they look to bag three points.

“We have played a tough match (against Sfax) which has opened our girls up and they are now ready to fight. It gives us the motivation to fight even further, I want to believe that if we make it to the semi-final then we can easily make it to the final,” said Lung'aho.

A second place finish in Pool “A”, opens up the possibility of meeting Pool “B” leaders Kenya Pipeline in the semi-finals.

“I really wanted to avoid Pipeline in the semis for one reason which is we wanted to meet in the final and ensure the trophy goes back to Kenya. But now that we’ve lost means we can only finish as number two."

"However, our target remains to win this trophy and from the performance I’ve seen here we are capable because this is the strongest team (Sfax) in this tournament and we matched them,” Lung'aho, who was in charge when Prisons last won this tournament in 2013, said.

One game at a time

Meanwhile, Pipeline coach Paul Gitau is keen to maintain his perfect record in this competition when they take on Customs of Nigeria also on Sunday.

“It’s not a very tough team but we are going to be cautious since we want to be number one in the pool. We are not worried about who we will face in the semis because we are taking one game at a time,” Gitau told Nation Sport.

“It was not my wish to face Prisons but now anything is possible. We don’t want to plan any route (to the final), the results will place us where we belong. The most important thing is to remain focused, win all our matches and prepare for any eventuality that comes our way,” he underlined.

Kenya Pipeline coach Paul Gitau follws proceedings from the touchline during their Africa Clubs Championship Group B match against AS Douanes of Burkina Faso at Aissa Ben Nasr Arena in Kelibia, Tunisia on April 23, 2021. Photo credit: Samuel Gacharira | Nation Media Group

Victory for the Oilers will not only book them a place in the semi-final but also set up a potential Pool “B” decider against second-placed Carthage on Monday.

Fixtures (All matches at Aissa Ben Nasr Hall in Kelibia)

Sunday (All time EAT)

National Alcohol (Ethiopia) v AS Douanes (Burkina Faso) 12pm

Customs (Nigeria) v Pipeline (Kenya) 2pm

KO Kelibia (Tunisia) v Prisons (Kenya) 4pm

Carthage (Tunisia) v ASEC Mimosas (Cote d’ivoire) 6pm