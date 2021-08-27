Prisons dare hosts KPA as volleyball play-offs serve off

Kenya Ports Authority coach Sammy Mulinge (centre) talks to his players during their training session at Makande Hall

Kenya Ports Authority coach Sammy Mulinge (centre) talks to his players during their training session at Makande Hall in Mombasa on April 3, 2021.

Photo credit: Kevin Odit | Nation Media Group

By  Agnes Makhandia

Sports Reporter

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • At stake in the three-day event, are the two automatic tickets to next year's Africa Clubs Championship for the top two teams in each category
  • The match pitting former champions Kenya Prisons men's team against hosts KPA will highlight Day One fixtures
  • Prisons coach, David Lung'aho is determined ahead of the tie saying they have to start on a winning note

Kenya Volleyball Federation National League play-offs get underway Friday morning at Kenya Ports Authority Makande hall in Mombasa County.

