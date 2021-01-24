Prison break: GSU rally to silence warders at their backyard

It was a case of so close yet so far for Kenya Prisons men's volleyball team as they went down to perennial rivals General Service Unit (GSU) 2-3 (21-25, 25-18, 25-23, 29-27 and 12-15) in the first leg of Kenya Volleyball Federation (KVF) National League at Kamiti Prisons, Nairobi on Saturday.

Cheered on by a sizable crowd at their backyard, Prisons led 2-1 before they surrendered the lead as champions GSU regrouped to win the match.

Kenya Prisons had earlier survived a scare from Equity Bank before reigning supreme 3-2 (25-17, 25-27, 27-29, 25-16 and 15-11) while back- to-back champions GSU had it easy against Kenya Army blanking them 3-0 (25-23, 25-16, 25-14).

Buoyed by the presence of Michael Chemos, hard hitting Elphas Makuto, Emmanuel Kosgei, Ronald Bitok and Jairus Kipkosgei, Prisons had a good start in the first set leading 6-3 and 11-7 before GSU changed gears to overtake them 14-13.

GSU new signing Kelvin Omuse from Equity Bank was a joy to watch with his deadly spikes as the paramilitary side led 19-15.

Poor services from Prisons coupled with good spikes from Cornelius Kiplagat extended GSU's lead 23-20 before bagging the set 25-21.

This time around, Prisons took the lead in the second set 13-17 and 19-15 and never looked back as Makuto, Kipkosgei, setter Daniel Kiptoo who had replaced Kelvin Maiyo and Bitok propelled the hosts to win 25-18.

In the third set, it was give and take in the early stages of the match but it was Prisons who showed intent as Kipkosgei, Kosgei and Chemos returned to haunt their opponents bagging points at will as they led 16-14 and 21-15.

GSU introduced experienced left attacker David Kirwa in place of Bonfentry Wekesa , and the tactic seemed to work as visitors closed in 23-19, 23-22 but it was not good enough as Prisons bagged the set 25-23 to enjoy 2-1 set lead.

For the first time, GSU took the lead in the fourth set 6-4 but their joy was short-lived as both teams would later tie 14-14, 21-21 and 25-25 before miscommunication in the Prisons team awarded their opponent points as GSU won the high tensed set 29-27 to level the set ratio 2-2 and set up the decisive fifth set.

Once again, Kenya Prisons had a good start leading 8-5 as Kipkosgei's individual effort was there for everyone to see as teams changed sides.

GSU capitalised on Prisons' poor reception as they overpowered them to lead 13-10 before winning the set 15-12 and win the match altogether 3-2.

Impressive youngsters

GSU coach Gideon Tarus said the win was a pointer of better things to come.

"Despite the bad state of the venue that cost us two sets, I'm happy that we won the tie and we hope for best going forward," said Tarus.

His opposite number David Lung'aho said he was happy with the performance of upcoming players despite losing the match.

"Emmanuel Kosgei and Ronald Bitok impressed me today. But all said and done, we just have to record good results in the forthcoming matches," said Lung'aho who doubles up as KVF Technical Director.

Rude welcome

In the other match played at the same venue, Kenya Army recorded their second loss of the day going down to Equity Bank 0-3 (17-25,19-25,25-15).

In the ladies category, Nairobi Water received a rude welcome to the league going down 0-3 (13-25,18,18-25) to hosts Kenya Pipeline.

At Nyayo National Stadium, KCB Women's Volleyball Team saw off Directorate of Criminal Investigation (DCI) 3-0 (25-18, 25-19, 25-16).

KCB duo of Mercy Moim (left) and Edith Makuvilani celebrates winning a set against Directorate of Criminal Investigation (DCI) during their during their Kenya Volleyball Federation National League match played at Nyayo National Stadium, on January 23, 2021.

Photo credit: Chris Omollo | Nation Media Group

Pipeline will Sunday play newcomers Nairobi Prisons while KCB will tackle champions Kenya Prisons which is expected to be the highlight of the day.

In Eldoret, Nairobi Prisons won against Rift Valley Prisons 3-1 (24-26, 25-15, 25-20, 25-22) as Vihiga County reigned supreme over Western Prisons 3-1 (18-25, 25-23, 25-21, 25-22).

Sunday fixtures

Men:

At Nyayo National Stadium, Nairobi

GSU v Equity Bank (10am)

At Kamiti Prisons in Nairobi:

Kenya Prisons v Kenya Army (10am)

At Shimo La Tewa :

KFS v KPA (10am)

KDF v AP (10am)

KDF v Mombasa Prisons (10am)

AP v KPA (2pm)

Mombasa Prisons v KFS (2pm)

At Eldoret Prisons:

Vihiga County v Nairobi Prisons (10am)

Rift Valley Prisons v Western Prisons (10am)

Women :

At Kenya Pipeline Company Estate, Nairobi:

Nairobi Prisons v Kenya Pipeline (10am)

Nyayo National Stadium, Nairobi

Kenya Prisons vs KCB (2pm)