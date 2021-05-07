President Museveni honours retiring Denis Onyango

Former Uganda Cranes captain Denis Onyango (second right) hands over a framed jersey to Ugandan First Lady Janet Museveni and Uganda President Yoweri Museveni looks on at State House, Entebbe on May 6, 2021. Museveni and the First Lady awarded Onyango with a car.

Photo credit: Uganda Presidential Press Unit |

By  Ismail Dhakaba Kigongo

What you need to know:

  • Next week, Sundowns face Egyptian giants Al Ahly in the Caf Champions League quarterfinals. They last won the continental title in 2016.
  • Onyango was part of the Uganda Cranes for 16 years.

President Yoweri Museveni on Thursday honoured former Uganda Cranes captain Denis Onyango for his assiduous service with a car worth an estimated Sh4.5 million (Uganda Sh150 million) and promises for much more.

Related

More from Sports

  1. Ligi Ndogo EA Cup set to return

  2. How 'angry' Solskjaer plans to cope with fixture pile-up

  3. Is Arteta still the right man for Arsenal?

  4. Brazilian striker Wilson Silva dumps K'Ogalo

  5. Two Kenyan referees get nod to officiate at Tokyo Olympics

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.