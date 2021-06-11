Potential decider moved as KVF League enters crucial stage

Kenya Volleyball Federation have postponed some of the national league matches scheduled for this weekend due to absence of key players in some clubs.

Men's sides champions General Service Unit (GSU) and Kenya Ports Authority (KPA) have their reliable players in the provisional national beach volleyball squad that is in residential training in Mombasa ahead of the Tokyo Olympics qualifiers in Morocco later this month.

GSU have contributed left attacker Cornelius Kiplagat and setter Brian Melly, while KPA has Enock Mogeni and experienced James Mwaniki as well as head coach Sammy Mulinge.

The GSU v KPA tie was expected to highlight the men's matches at the Masinde Muliro University in Kakamega County but the teams have agreed to postpone the clash to a later date.

KPA top the league standings with 19 points from seven matches, while GSU are third with 15 points stil unbeaten in six matches. Kenya Prisons are second with 17 points from seven matches.

GSU coach Gideon Tarus said their target is to pick maximum points in the other fixtures.

"The tie against KPA had weight and therefore we didn't want to risk. But we will still play three of our matches. Our objective is collect all the nine points and guard our unbeaten run," said Tarus.

KPA assistant coach James Ontere noted that there was alot to play for against GSU and shelving the tie was only fair.

At the same time, all the women's matches that were scheduled for Nyayo National Stadium indoor arena in Nairobi have also been postponed.

Champions Kenya Prisons and Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) have players in the beach provisional squad.

Prisons have instrumental Brackcides Agala and Yvonne Wavinya, while DCI have Veronica Adhiambo and Maureen Wekesa.

Prisons were to play Kenya Defence Forces (KDF), while DCI were to take on Kenya Pipeline.

Prisons assistant coach Azenga Mavisi said he was not ready to gamble against KDF.

"I take every match seriously and we needed to have all the players around for selection. Two of my players are away and therefore I can't risk," said Mavisi.

Other matches would have pitted Nairobi Prisons against Nairobi Water.

KVF assistant organising secretary John Oronje said some of women's teams confirmed their unavailability and the federation had no choice but postpone the league matches.

Fixtures

Saturday

Administration Police v GSU 10am

Equity Bank v Western Prisons 10am

Kenya Army v Nairobi Prisons 10am

Kenya Prisons v Mombasa Prisons 10am

Vihiga County v KDF 10am

Kenya Forest Service v Vihiga County 2pm

Kenya Prisons v Rift Valley Prisons 2pm

KPA v Kenya Army 2pm

Western Prisons v GSU 2pm

Sunday matches

Kenya Army v Administration Police 10am

KPA v Western Prisons 10am

GSU v Nairobi Prisons 10am

KFS v Kenya Prisons 10am

Mombasa Prisons v Vihiga County 10am

KDF v Kenya Prisons 10am