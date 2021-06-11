Potential decider moved as KVF League enters crucial stage

General Service Unit (GSU) setter Brian Melly (left) leads his teammates in celebration during their Kenya Volleyball Federation National League match against Equity Bank at Nyayo Stadium Indoor Arena on January 24, 2021.


Photo credit: Chris Omollo | Nation Media Group

  • Men's sides champions General Service Unit (GSU) and Kenya Ports Authority (KPA) have their reliable players in the provisional national beach volleyball squad that is in residential training in Mombasa
  • The GSU v KPA tie was expected to highlight the men's matches at the Masinde Muliro University in Kakamega County but the teams have agreed to postpone the clash to a later date
  • All the women's matches that were scheduled for Nyayo National Stadium indoor arena in Nairobi have also been postponed

Kenya Volleyball Federation have postponed some of the national league matches scheduled for this weekend due to absence of key players in some clubs. 

