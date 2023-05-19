Pipeline storm African Clubs Championship semis

Kenyan champions Kenya Pipeline swept aside Nyong Et Kelle of Cameroon 3-0 (25-10,25-13,25-21) on Friday to storm into the semi-finals of the ongoing Women's African Clubs Championship in Tunisia.

Pipeline will play the winner between Carthage of Tunisia and Patriotic Army (APR) of Rwanda in the semi-final on Saturday.

Carthage and APR were scheduled to play in another quarter-final on Friday night.

The results leave Pipeline as the country's sole representatives in the championship after defending champions KCB Women's Volleyball Team crashed out of the event in the other quarter-final match played earlier.

KCB succumbed to minnows Moulodia Club Alger of Algeria 3-2 (22-25,27-25,25-20,16-25, 13-15) and they will now play in the classification matches.

Asked whether they feel the pressure to reclaim the title they last won in 2005, after their compatriots KCB were knocked out, Pipeline outside hitter Pamela Adhiambo said they were calm.

"We are one more step to the final and we are not relenting. We came here with goals to achieve and I believe we are on the right track. The players are in the right mood and they want to win the title so badly," said the Nyakach Secondary School alumnus.

"I have a feeling we will play Carthage in the last four. And if it comes to pass, then we want to complete a double against them. They are a good side but I think we want the title more. Despite going for the individual accolades, the team's overall performance will do me good," she added.