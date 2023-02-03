Pipeline star Adhiambo itching to don Malkia Strikers jersey

The Most Valuable Player in the recently concluded Kenya Volleyball Federation women's National League play-offs Pamela Adhiambo says she is ripe for selection to Kenya’s Malkia Strikers.

Adhiambo, who powered Kenya Pipeline to reclaim the national title at the Moi International Sports Centre’s indoor arena, in Nairobi said she is eager to prove her worth on the international scene.

“My prowess speaks for itself and I am eager and looking forward to receiving a national team call up. I have put in the work to get to where I am and I want to excel at the international level. I hope to be part of the national team now. I want to work together with other players to bring glory to the country.

“I have what it takes and my desire is that I will get the nod soon" said Adhiambo, who is pursuing a Bachelor of Commerce degree at the Cooperative University.

Adhiambo, 21, was speaking on the sideline of a breakfast hosted by Kenya Pipeline Company Thursday in Nairobi to celebrate their team’s recent achievement.

Adhiambo, known for her powerful spikes and versatility, was overlooked in the Malkia Strikers teams selected for the Tokyo Olympics and the World Championship.

Pipeline handed the team a Sh1.2 million reward.

Speaking during the function, Kenya Pipeline Managing Director Joe Sang reassured the team of unwavering support as they prepare for this year's African Clubs Championship at a yet to be decided venue.

“Go make us proud in Africa. The management is behind you and I am glad to be back just in time to celebrate your achievement. I want to thank the team because they are our brand ambassadors and even as we pursue excellence in the business world, we also urge you to make the best out of the competition. We celebrate you," said Sang.

A beaming Pipeline coach Paul Gitau, who was at hand to receive the cheque alongside team captain Rose Magoi said he wants the team to go one better in the Clubs Championship after finishing third last year.

"I think the trophy has proved the naysayers wrong. There are those who made phone calls to the management doubting my capabilities after I was appointed coach in 2020, but I'm happy that the company kept their faith in me and here we are celebrating the achievement,” said Gitau.

"We laud the management for their support and especially after they put up an indoor gymnasium at our backyard where we train without any inconveniences.

Founding team manager and outgoing KVF President Waithaka Kioni walked down memory lane recounting the team's early days back in 1985.

"I'm glad I came up with the idea of forming the team. They have grown in leaps and bounds and looking back, I'm glad we took the risk. I came up with the idea in 1985 just after the company had negative publicity after three tankers went up in flames and we needed something to cover up the mess. That's how the Pipeline team was established. I laud the management for their support and believe in the team and I wish the players well," said Kioni.

Team captain Magoi said they have a good squad that can cause an upset at the continental event.