Pipeline’s Simiyu causing ripples on the local scene

Celebrated volleyball coach Justine Kigwari has described Kenya Pipeline’s promising left attacker, Loise Simiyu, as a rare gem.

The description results from the fact that the talented volleyballer can play in three different positions comfortably.

She can play as a setter, outside player, and as opposite hitter. When she joined Pipeline from reigning East Africa Secondary School Games champions, Kwanthanze Secondary School in 2021, she started as a setter. Late last year, Kenya Pipeline’s head coach Paul Gitau made her an outside hitter.

Kigwari who is Simiyu’s former coach at Kwanthanze, says the 20-year-old is a versatile player any coach would be happy to have.

“In primary school, these players really don’t know which positions they are good at. So it’s upon coaches at secondary schools to help them realize their potential. When she joined Kwanthanze in 2018, I saw the power, agility and the jump, and I immediately positioned her as a left attacker. At the department, again she was good at reception which makes an outside hitter complete,” Kigwari says of the player who has been called up to Kenya’s provisional squad for the June 25-30 Nations Challenger Cup scheduled for France, and the August 18-30 Africa Cup of Nations tournament planned for Cameroon.

Should she make the final cut of 16 players, she could make a maiden appearance for Kenya at the first time of asking.

Kigwari says it didn’t take long to realize Simiyu would attack in any position. She also has good communication skills.

“I again trained her as opposite attacker and a setter. As an opposite attacker, you have to attack balls from either angle. As a setter, you need to communicate and take control in the team, something Simiyu was good at. I’m not surprised that she got a national team call-up not only in her natural position (outside hitter) but also as opposite hitter. She is destined for great things,” he added.

Simiyu has been named in the opposite department alongside hard-hitting Sharon Chepchumba and Pamela Adhiambo. Only two will make the team, and she says she has a healthy competition in Chepchumba and Adhiambo.

“They are worthy competitors. They have been here for a while and I just want to put my right foot forward in the training and see what happens. Receiving a call to the national team in itself is a blessing and a humbling opportunity and I’m ready to take the chance with both hands,” she says.