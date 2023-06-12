Pipeline receive Sh3.5m for African Clubs Champs performance

Kenya Volleyball Federation women's league Kenya Pipeline Monday received Sh3.5 million for finishing second during the African Clubs Championship in Tunisia.

Team sponsors Kenya Pipeline Company forked Sh 2.5 million, while Cabinet Secretary, Energy and Petroleum Davis Chirchir added Sh1 million.

Pipeline failed to reclaim the title they last won in 2005 after they fell at hands of Zamalek of Egypt 3-1 in the final.

The team was celebrated during the breakfast meeting held at a Nairobi hotel on Monday. Kenya Pipeline Managing Director Joe Sang, CS Chirchir and KPC Board Chair Faith Boinett were in attendance.

Sang said the company plans to build an ultra modern indoor arena adding that the volleyball club policy is still in a draft and challenged the officials tasked to ensure compliance.

"I'm tremendously humbled as we mark yet another successful milestone in volleyball. The achievement is among other remarkable milestone that the company has achieved recently among them the bottom loading facilities which the CS launched last week. The ceremony is therefore a mark of recognizing and appreciating quality work and good performance in every sphere of our operations," said Sang.

"I travelled to Tunisia to watch the team play the semis and finalsand they did not disappoint. The semi-final was smoking hot and despite being cheered by sizeable crowd , KPC beat Carthage of Tunisia 3-2. The pressure was so high that at some point I had to walk out with Director Ken Wathome. But your performance was nothing short of extraordinary. The passion,drive and determination to win was evident. Despite winning silver medal,we showed Africa what we are made of," Sang added.

"For the past 39 years, Kenya Pipeline Women’s volleyball club, has without a

doubt successfully supplied and molded a peculiar niche of volleyball talent that

has stood out and become a force to reckon with locally and internationally. This

is proof that KPC is a premier talent center in delivering and nurturing exceptional

talent in a quest to transform lives in all its operations," said the CS.

Chirchir also lauded seven players who made it to the Malkia Strikers provisional squad Ffor the National Challenger Cup in France later this month and the African Cup of Nations set for August in Cameroon.

The seven players are captain Rose Magoi, Triza Atuka, Agripina Kundu, Gladys Ekaru, Leonida Kasaya, Loice Simiyu and Pamela Adhiambo.