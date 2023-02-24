Pipeline raid KCB as new season serves off

Kenya Pipeline coach Paul Gitau has welcomed the arrival of setter Faith Imodia as the 2022/23 Kenya Volleyball Federation women’s National League serves off this weekend at the Nyayo National Stadium indoor gymnasium, Nairobi.

Imodia crossed over from African Champions KCB Women’s Volleyball Team on Friday.

Gitau however said he will not field Imodia for the first leg matches against Nairobi Prisons on Saturday and Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) on Sunday.

“Imodia is a good addition and we are happy to have her here. She will feature in the forthcoming legs as we fine-tune her to get into our playing systems,” said Gitau. “We have prepared well and the players are in good shape for the matches.”

Imodia joined KCB from DCI in 2021.

Imodia was part of the KCB team that won the African title in Tunisia last year and also played a key role for the bankers who finished runners-up in the league last season.

With Imodia's arrival, the Oilers have experienced Rose Magoi and Telespory Aluoch in the setting department.

Pipeline also signed utility player Leonida Kasaya from the bankers early this year.

Meanwhile, KCB coach Japheth Munala said they will miss the services of Imodia who was instrumental as KCB finished second last season.

“Imodia had picked up well and she was in our plans for the new season but it is unfortunate she has left the club. We however wish her well,” said Munala.

In the absence of Imodia, Munala will rely on the services national team setter Emmaculate Nekesa and Esther Mutinda who joined KCB from Pipeline early this year.

KCB have a date with Kenya Army on Saturday before they clash with Kenya Defence Forces (KDF) on Sunday.

Munala said they will not underrate any team despite the matches looking easy on paper.

In other matches, former champions Kenya Prisons, who had a poor outing last season open their campaign with a tie against Vihiga County, while impressive DCI will welcome newcomers Nairobi Water.

Vihiga coach Sammy Mugata said they are targeting a play-off slot at the end of the regular season.

“It’s unfortunate last season we didn’t complete our matches due to financial constraints. We are hopeful that this time around with the support from Governor Khasilwa Ottichilo, lack of finances will be a thing of the past,” said Mugata after their friendly match against National and East Africa School Games champions Kwanthanze Secondary School at the Moi International Sports Centre Kasarani Indoor Arena, Nairobi on Friday.

Kwanthanze are preparing for next week’s Continental Schools Championship set for February 26 to March 3 in Morocco.

Kenya Prisons coach Josp Barasa was optimistic they will have a good run this season after they finished third last season behind KCB and champions Pipeline.

“We had a depleted side last season and we struggled. I’m happy that some of the players who were not available for selection last season have come back and we are ready to compete for the title,” said Barasa.

Lanky Lydia Maiyo and middle blocker Shyrine Jepkemboi, who were away on maternity leave are available for selection.

Saturday fixtures (all matches at Nyayo)

DCI v Nairobi Water (10am)

Kenya Pipeline v Nairobi Prisons (10am)

Kenya Army v KCB (12pm)

KDF v Post Bank (12pm)