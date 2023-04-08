Pipeline, Prisons clash in Paul Bitok tournament semis

National champions Kenya Pipeline will take on rivals Kenya Prisons in one of the semi-finals of the inaugural Paul Bitok International Volleyball Tournament at Moi International Sports Centre, Kasarani Indoor Arena on Sunday.

Pipeline won all their Group “A” matches to top the pool unbeaten with nine points from three matches.

On other hand, Prisons finished second behind KCB Women’s Volleyball team in Pool “B”.

Pipeline beat Prisons 3-0 during 2022/23 Kenya Volleyball Federation women’s National league play-offs held at Kasarani in January.

The Oilers had on Friday beaten KDF and Nairobi Water in straight sets before they sealed their perfect preliminary group stage with a deserved win against Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) 3-1( 25-17,25-19,21-25,25-19) on Saturday.

Pipeline coach Paul Gitau said dropping a set against DCI was a wake-up call for his team.

“We lost the plot at some point but we regrouped to finally win the match. I must say that everyone in the team is proving a point, something that I’m proud of. For instance in the middle blockers department, today I gave a start to Lydia Iswan and she did well. This goes to show that I can call on either Iswan, Triza Atuka or Gladys Ekaru to do duty,” said Gitau .

“I want the players to play good volleyball and when they play well, they will have it easy in the semi-finals and go all the way to the final,” he added.

DCI coach Daniel Bor said his charges are yet to get their groove back but was optimistic they'll play better against KCB in the semis.

“It's a concern that we are not playing well but we hope to be at our best on Sunday. One of our key players Sarah Namisi was under the weather but I hope she recovers in time,” said Bor.

KCB topped Pool “B” unbeaten with 12 points drawn from four wins.

The bankers beat Prisons 3-0 (25-22,25-17,25-15) in the first match on Saturday before they recorded their second win against Kenya Army 3-0 (25-18,25-06,25-12).

KCB had on Friday defeated Post Bank and Kenya Defence Forces (KDF) 3-0.

In the men’s semi-finals, Kenya Ports Authority (KPA) have a date with KDF while Kenya Prisons tackle Trailblazers at Nyayo National Stadium gymnasium in Nairobi.

On their way to the semi-finals, KPA defeated Administration Police of Kenya (APK) 3-0 (25-17,25-16,25-13), while KDF dismissed KAPU 3-0 (25-15,25-18,25-20).

Kenya Prisons finally got the better of their rivals General Service Unit beating them 3-1 (30-28, 27-25, 24-26, 25-19) in the quarter-finals at Ulinzi Complex while Trailblazers beat Equity Bank 3-1(25-22, 22-25,25-21,25-19) at Nyayo Stadium.