Pipeline, Prisons back in Kenya with loads of experience

Kenya Prisons players receive their bronze medals during the closing ceremony of the 2021 African Clubs Championship at Aissa Ben Nasr Hall in Kelibia, Tunisia on April 30, 2021. Carthage beat Sfax 3-0 in the final.

Photo credit: Samuel Gacharira | Nation Media Group

By  Agnes Makhandia

Sports Reporter

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • Mavisi was speaking after the team received a warm welcome by Prisons Deputy Commissioner General Florence Momanyi and Director Operations Dancan Ogore at the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport on Sunday morning. 
  • Mavisi said despite the team lacking their starting six, the fringe players performed exceptionally well.

Kenya Pipeline will reinforce their squad with experienced players as they seek to reclaim the Kenya Volleyball Federation (KVF) National League later this year, coach Paul Gitau has revealed.

Editor's picks

More from Sports

  1. Ex-Kenyan hockey player detained in hospital over bills

  2. Victor Wanyama captains Montreal in MLS fixture

  3. Pipeline, Prisons back in Kenya with loads of experience

  4. KGU okays golf resumption

  5. NOC-K official Francis Mutuku lands regional post

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.