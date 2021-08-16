Pipeline, DCI seal play-offs slots as KVF League ends

Yvonne Sinaida

Kenya Pipeline middle blocker Yvonne Sinaida spkies the ball during their Kenya Volleyball Federation National League match against Kenya Defence Forces at Kamiti Maximum Prisons grounds on August 14, 2021.

Photo credit: Pool |

By  Agnes Makhandia

Sports Reporter

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • Kenya Prisons beat Kenya Defence Forces (KDF) 3-1(25-19,23-25,28-26,25-16) to finish the season unbeaten with 18 points from six matches
  • Prisons, KCB, Pipeline and DCI will square it out in the play-offs scheduled for August 26-29 at the Kenya Ports Authority Makande hall in Mombasa
  • KDF finished sixth with three points from six matches as Nairobi Water finished bottom without a win

Former champions Kenya Pipeline women's team Sunday defeated Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) 3-0(25-17,27-25,25-13) to finish third as the regular season of Kenya Volleyball Federation National League came to an end at Kamiti Maximum Security Prisons grounds in Nairobi.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.