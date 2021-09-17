Cautious Bitok plots Rwanda's downfall in Kigali

Malkia Strikers

Kenya women's volleyball team players celebrate a point against Tunisia during their African Nations Championships match on September 15, 2021 in Kigali, Rwanda.

 

Photo credit: Pool | CAVB

By  Agnes Makhandia

Sports Reporter

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • Bitok was away in Rwanda for 10 years where he was attached to their national teams (men and women) before he returned to Kenya in 2019
  • Kenya finished second in tough Pool "B"  behind rivals Cameroon who remain unbeaten and were scheduled to play Senegal Friday night
  • Kenya will face off with a side that will be making their first ever semi-final appearance in the biennial event having last featured in 2007 and 2011 editions

"I don't want to talk much about Rwanda because a lot has changed since I left. They've brought in some experienced coach from Brazil and the foundation I laid there is now picking up well. They're a good side but I've my plan for the semi-final," stated Kenya women's volleyball team coach Paul Bitok ahead of Saturday's clash against hosts Rwanda.

