Cautious Bitok plots Rwanda's downfall in Kigali

"I don't want to talk much about Rwanda because a lot has changed since I left. They've brought in some experienced coach from Brazil and the foundation I laid there is now picking up well. They're a good side but I've my plan for the semi-final," stated Kenya women's volleyball team coach Paul Bitok ahead of Saturday's clash against hosts Rwanda.

Bitok was away in Rwanda for 10 years where he was attached to their national teams (men and women) before he returned to Kenya in 2019.

Kenya finished second in tough Pool "B" behind rivals Cameroon who remain unbeaten and were scheduled to play Senegal Friday night.

Related Kenya book Rwanda in African Nations Championship semis Sports

The East Africans served off the championships with a shock loss at the hands of Cameroon 3-0 last Sunday before they regrouped to see off Democratic Republic of Congo,Tunisia and Burundi in straights sets in subsequent matches.

Kenya will face off with a side that will be making their first ever semi-final appearance in the biennial event having last featured in 2007 and 2011 editions.

Kenya, who have been regulars at the event, finished second behind Cameroon in the last edition held in Cairo, Egypt in 2019.

Odds favour Kenya if their previous meetings with Rwanda and recent form is anything to go by.

However, Rwanda - who will be buoyed by home advantage and four new players and a coach - should not be underrated.

The Rwandese have recruited right attacker Aline Siquire, middle blocker Apolinario Caroline Taina,setter Mariana Da Silva, left-attacker Moreira Bianca Gomes and new coach Paulo De Tarso.

Rwanda beat Morocco and Nigeria 3-1 and 3-0 respectively to book a semi-final slot.

Kenya's team manager David Kilundo predicted a tough semi-final clash.

"So far so good. We started on a low note but we are now on track. All the departments are now working well. Coordination and communication in the field during play has also improved. I believe we are ready for the semis and ultimately the final but we are aware of the tough challenge ahead," said Kilundo.

Bitok is likely to start with Sharon Chepchumba, Esther Mutinda, Agripina Kundu, Leonida Kasaya, Edith Wisa ,Gladys Ekaru and team captain Mercy Moim.