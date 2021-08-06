Bitok keen on beefing up Malkia Strikers

Malkia Strikers

Kenya's players react after a point in the women's preliminary round pool A volleyball match between Serbia and Kenya during the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at Ariake Arena in Tokyo on July 29, 2021.

Photo credit: Angela Weiss | AFP

By  Agnes Makhandia

Sports Reporter

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • Bitok, who spoke on arrival from Japan Friday morning at the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA), said there was need to reinforce the team
  • KVF Deputy President Charles Nyaberi stated that while the play-offs dates might derail the national team's preparations, they will hold a virtual meeting soon to make a sound decision
  • Nyaberi however, kept off the whereabouts of Brazilian coaches that were seconded to the team by FIVB


Kenya national women's volleyball team coach Paul Bitok says he will add two more players to the squad which is fresh from participating in the Olympic Games in Japan for next month's African Cup of Nations cum World Championships qualifiers in Kigali, Rwanda. 

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.