Bitok keen on beefing up Malkia Strikers

Kenya national women's volleyball team coach Paul Bitok says he will add two more players to the squad which is fresh from participating in the Olympic Games in Japan for next month's African Cup of Nations cum World Championships qualifiers in Kigali, Rwanda.

The event is scheduled from September 5 to 20.

Bitok, who spoke on arrival from Japan Friday morning at the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA), said there was need to reinforce the team.

"At the Olympics we had 12 players. While we didn't win matches, our set scores against teams that are now in the last four were promising. What we need going forward is the team to compete in the international events and we will match these high ranked teams," said Bitok.

"My proposal to the Kenya Volleyball Federation (KVF) is for the team to resume training on August 16 ahead of the event but that is squarely on the federation to decide. The team showed growth and I believe it's just a matter of time before results start coming through," he added.

Kenya finished bottom of Pool 'A' without a win at the Tokyo Olympics.

The East Africans lost to World champions Serbia 3-0 (25-21,25-11,25-20), South Korea 3-0 (25-14,25-22,26-24) and Brazil 3-0 (25-10,25-16,25-8).

Kenya also lost to Dominican Republic 3-0(25-19,25-18,25-10) and hosts Japan 3-0(25-15,25-11,25-23).

KVF Deputy President Charles Nyaberi stated that while the play-offs dates might derail the national team's preparations, they will hold a virtual meeting soon to make a sound decision.

"The best thing about this is that the play-offs dates are within our reach and we can decide otherwise but you see you can't change the Cup of Nations dates. That side, we hope to come up with a decision that will work for the benefit of the country," Nyaberi said while receiving the team at the JKIA alongside KVF Deputy Treasurer Moses Mbuthia.

"The federation lauds the players for staging a spirited fight. They gave as much as they received. We just hope that they pick from here going for the Cup of Nations and finally qualifying for the World Championships," Nyaberi added.

The play-offs are primed for August 26 to 29 at Kenya Ports Authority Makande Hall in Mombasa.

Nyaberi however, kept off the whereabouts of Brazilian coaches that were seconded to the team by FIVB.