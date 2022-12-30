Bitok backs Malkia Strikers to reach dizzying heights next year

Malkia Strikers coach Paul Bitok believes the national team will be in their best shape ever next year due to local league matches starting early.

According to the revised 2023 calendar released by Kenya Volleyball Federation (KVF) on Thursday, the 2021/22 season women’s National League play-offs are scheduled for mid-January in Nairobi while the new campaign will serve off on February 4.

The second leg of the 2022/23 campaign will be played on March 18 to 19 in Mombasa after which local clubs will proceed for the Africa Clubs Championship.

The third and fourth legs of the league will then return to Nairobi in April and May respectively with the end of season play-offs planned for June.

Crowded 2023 calendar

Bitok noted that the local club competitions will help whip the national team players into tip-top shape ahead of a busy year that will see Malkia Strikers take part in the African Games, Africa Nations Championship, World Cup, FIVB Challenger Cup and Paris 2024 Olympic qualifiers.

“It’s important that the girls continued with competitions after the high level training in Brazil. This continuity will really help us when the national team competitions start in June since the girls will be in great shape.

“This is one of the things that the Brazilian coaches insisted on after the World Championship and I now believe we can easily pick off from where we left. I am in constant communication with them about the progress of all players because we want to build on what we did this year,” said Bitok.

Africa Nations Cup title

According to the latest International Volleyball Federation (FIVB) rankings, Kenya is placed top in Africa and Bitok concedes that there will be pressure to maintain that status.

“Our top priority is to reclaim the Africa (Nations Championship) title which Cameroon have won three times in a row and defend the African Games gold medal.

“We also want to post good performance at the World Cup and Challenger Cup which could earn us a place in the Volleyball Nations League (VNL). The icing on the cake will definitely be qualifying for the Olympics back-to-back which is part of the objectives of the Empowerment Programme with FIVB,” he added.

Kenya assistant coach Paul Bitok (centre) gives instructions from the bench during their opening FIVB World Championship Pool 'A' match against Netherlands at Gelredome arena in Arnhem, Netherlands on September 23, 2022. Photo credit: Samuel Gacharira | Nation Media Group

Meanwhile, KVF President Waithaka Kioni has urged local coaches and players to develop a positive attitude towards the FIVB Empowerment Programme.

Kioni reiterated that FIVB is keen on supporting Malkia Strikers in the pathway to Paris 2024 Olympics after their “encouraging” performance at this year’s World Championship where they finished 19th out of 24.

“The global volleyball fraternity has taken note of Kenya’s potential after their exploits at the World Championship. It’s a long term project which our local coaches can utilise to improve their technical knowledge of the game since volleyball is evolving and technology is now playing a big role in tactics.

“The players have already started reaping the benefits with four of them having turned professional this year. I believe there are more benefits to come if all stakeholders approach it with the right attitude,” said Kioni.

2023 KVF National League (women) Calendar

2021/22 season play-offs, January 13-15, Nyayo Stadium

2022/23 first leg, February 4-5, Nyayo Stadium

2022/23 second leg, March 18-19, Mombasa

Africa Clubs Championship, March/April, Venue to be decided

2022/23 third leg, April 15-16, Nyayo Stadium

2022/23 fourth leg, May 11-14, Nyayo Stadium