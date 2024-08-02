Paris Olympics: What you need to know right now

Track action kicks into full gear at the Olympics on Friday, while home crowd favourite Leon Marchand goes for his fourth title of the Paris Games and French judo great Teddy Riner eyes a fourth Olympic gold medal.

Olympic champions will also be crowned in badminton, equestrian, rowing, windsurfing and shooting.

Here's what you need to know about the Olympics on Friday.

Athletics

Track gold will be awarded in the men's 10,000 metres, where Uganda's world record holder Joshua Cheptegei and Jacob Kiplimo aim to improve on their Tokyo silver and bronze medals respectively, as Ethiopia's Selemon Barega defends his Olympic title.

Canada's Damian Warner begins the defence of his Olympic decathlon title against a field missing teammate and reigning world champion Pierce Lepage, who announced less than two weeks ago that he was withdrawing with a back injury.

Marvelous Marchand

France's Olympic star Leon Marchand goes for a fourth gold at his home Games in the men's 200 individual medley.

At the Paris pool, rapturous crowds go mad each time the 22-year-old swims, chanting his name at every stroke.

Surfing Emotions

Emotions ran high at the surfing venue in Tahiti on Thursday, with reigning Olympic champion Carissa Moore and local favourite Vahine Fierro knocked out, while Brazil's Gabriel Medina set up a blockbuster semi-final with Australia's Jack Robinson.