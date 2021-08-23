Lights, camera, flame… action! Paralympic Games hit the road in Tokyo

Stanley Mutuma

Kenya’s Paralympics Team Manager Stanley Mutuma (left) presents para rower Asiya Sururu Mohamed with medicines for team use at the Paralympic Games with head coach Henry Kirwa (right) and other team members in attendance last week in Nairobi. The medicines were donated by BioPharma Limited. 

Photo credit: Pool |

By  Elias Makori

Editor (Sports), Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • An advance team headed by National Paralympic Committee of Kenya chairperson Agnes Oluoch arrived last week to prepare the ground at the Olympic Village for Team Kenya athletes, coaches and support staff.
  • Other members on the early arrivals roster were officials were Elijah Aliero, Dennis Omondi Muga, Caroline Githagu, James Akama and Stephen Waweru.

In Tokyo

