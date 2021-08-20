Paralympic flame arrives in Tokyo as virus surges days before opening

Tokyo Paralympic Games Flame

Government officials light the platform to complete the "flame of Tokyo" during a "flame gathering event" for the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Torch Relay at the Metropolitan Government Building in Tokyo on August 20, 2021, ahead of the start of the Paralympic Games on August 24.

Photo credit: Philip Fong | AFP

By  AFP

What you need to know:

  • As Tokyo prepares to host the top sporting event for athletes with disabilities, organisers urged participants to follow virus rules with increased vigilance
  • In the past week, multiple Paralympic flames have been transferred from torch to torch at similar scaled-back events across the country
  • Meanwhile a huge version of the red, blue and green Paralympic agitos symbol was brought to the Tokyo bay area on a barge, replacing the five rings which were towed away after the Olympics

Tokyo

