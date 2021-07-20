Pandemic Olympics: how the Tokyo Games will be different

Tokyo 2020

A picture taken from a media olympic bus shows a man passing by Tokyo 2020 panel in a Tokyo street on July 20, 2021, three days prior the opening ceremony of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games.
 

Photo credit: Jeff Pachoud | AFP

By  AFP

What you need to know:

  • Hugs, handshakes and high-fives are all discouraged -- reducing the chances of a controversy like when Egyptian judoka Islam El Shehaby refused to shake the hand of Israel's Os Sasson at Rio after losing to him.
  • El Shehaby was booed by the crowd -- another no-no at the Tokyo Games -- and was eventually sent home from Rio.

Tokyo

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.