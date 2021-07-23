Kenya’s Nick "Commander" Okoth (left) lands a left hook against Serge Kishko from Ukraine
The pain of 33-year Olympics medal drought and the promise Tokyo brings

By  Stephen Ongaro

What you need to know:

  • One would have to go back 33 years to 1988 when a Kenyan boxer won a medal at the Olympics
  • On Saturday, Kenya will launch her assault on the medals from 6.51pm local time (12.51pm Kenyan time) when captain Okoth takes on Mongolia’s Tsendbaater Erdenebat in the round of 32 at the Kokugikan Arena
  • Kenyan boxing took a turn for worse when Major (Rtd) Marsden Madoka retired after the 1996 Atlanta Olympics and has not recovered since then

Kenyan boxers head to the Olympic Games this year on the backdrop of poor performance in the multi-sport quadrennial championship.

