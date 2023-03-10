Over 200 junior swimmers converge on Mombasa for Coast meet

Young swimmers from eight clubs are expected to take part in the Coast Amateur Swimming Association Junior Swimming Championships to be held at Aga Khan Academy in Mombasa this weekend.

Coast Amateur Swimming Association (CASA) competition secretary Stephen Okoth told Nation Sport that 223 young swimmers from eight clubs have confirmed their participation in the event.

"I believe there will be stiff competition among the upcoming swimmers as each club has prepared their team to win medals," Okoth said.

Okoth said the clubs that have confirmed their attendance are Aga Khan Academy, Bandari SC, Blue Ocean SC, Braeburn SC, Coast Swim Club Nyali, Mombasa Aquatics SC, Oshwal Academy Mombasa and Watamu Aquatics SC, which is the only club from outside Mombasa.

It is widely expected that young swimmers who competed in the Hybrid Mseto Swimming Championships held at Oshwal Academy, Mombasa last Monday will represent their clubs in the CASA event.