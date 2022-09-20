Zoo Kericho send strong warning to opponents

Zoo Kericho thrashed Ministry of Transport, Infrastructure and Urban Development (MOTIHUD) 5-1 in a thrilling football match of the ongoing Kenya Communications Sports Organisation (KECOSO) games at Kericho Green Stadium.

Brian Kiptoo scored the first goal for Zoo Kericho in the eighth minute of the match, and Dewick Animi added the second in the 11th minute. Kiptoo scored his second goal of the day for the winners in the 25th minute before of the game.

Doward Nanowa scored the consolation for Ministry of Sports in the 39th minute of the match.

Animi returned to score again for Zoo Kericho in the 42nd minute of the game, and his team mate Kepha Ondati netted Zoo Kericho’s fifth goal in the 85th minute of the match.

Players yellow-carded

But the game was not without incident as Zoo Kericho’s Ondati and Elvis Rono were handed yellow cards in the 71st and 92nd minute of the match respectively for foul play.

In the second match of the day, Communications Authority (CA) beat Kenya Ports Authority 2-1 at the same venue.

Brian Yakhama scored the first goal for CA in the 43th minute of the match, and Alvin Otieno netting the second goal in the 71st minute of the action-packed match played in clear weather in contrast to the first four days of action which were hit by torrential rains.

Anthony Kimani scored Kenya Ports Authority’s consolation via a penalty in the 80th minute of the match.

Match referee Kiplangat Koech handed out a total of four yellow cards – the highest in a single match since the competition started.

Koech yellow-carded Alvin Ochieng, Shella Mandela and Angel Rodgers of CA in the 17th, 68th and 81st minutes of the match respectively. He also yellow-carded Darias Msagha of Kenya Ports Authority in the 89th minute of the match.

Communications Authority’s head coach, Ken Kenyatta, said: “The game was fast-paced and tense. There were obvious problems with the level of officiating.”

“I am happy we won, even though we have a new team of players. But I must point out that the penalty awarded to our opponents was not deserved. There is a need to improve the standard of officiating in the competition,” Kenyatta added.

KPA’s head coach Hamisi Kafani said the tournament has proven competitive and the winners of the day stood out through their superior ball handling.