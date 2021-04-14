Hard landing: China's gymnast-turned-beggar back on the streets

In this picture taken on March 18, 2021, Chinese retired champion athlete and former member of the national gymnastics team, Zhang Shangwu, sings songs as he live streams his performance using an app and smartphones on a tripod, at a parking lot in Baoding, Hebei province. Zhang's predicament throws a spotlight on the fate of athletes in China, where they are reared in special schools from a young age but then struggle to adjust to normal life once their careers are over.

Photo credit: Nicolas Asfouri | AFP

By  AFP

What you need to know:

  • Zhang's luck changed dramatically in July that year when he was recognised performing stunts and begging on the street. He was inundated with job offers and took up a post as a fitness instructor at the company of Chen Guangbiao, a wealthy recycling magnate and philanthropist.

Baoding, China

