Zetech University pledges Sh10m for sports development

Zetech University has committed Sh10 million annually towards nurturing sports talents with deserving students getting fully paid academic scholarships.

The University Vice Chancellor Prof Njenga Munene said the initiative seeks to motivate sportsmen and women that sports can be an active source of income.

He pointed out that Zetech understands that apart from shining in academics, there is need to nurture talents and encourage young people to pursue their passion in sports.

"Sport is a big area that if well tapped can create dependable sustenance and that is why as a university we have committed Sh10 million annually in support of this area,’’ said Prof Njenga.

He was speaking during the Zetech University Sports Awards Luncheon at their Thika Road Campus in Ruiru, Kiambu on Tuesday.

The VC said the funding was inspired by the tremendous win and sports excellence that the university continues to dominate in the sports arena in this country all the way from Kenya University Sports Association (Kusa) champions to National and global leagues.

Recently, one of the Zetech University students, Ms Madina Okot, represented the continent in The Nike Loop Summit in Oregon, USA.

Prof Njenga asked sports enthusiasts and other well-wishers to support the university in expanding the sponsorship Fund since the demand keeps on growing over the years.

The university is also embarking on developing modern and global standards sports facilities in its expansive technology park, Mang'u Campus.

The facility, the university said, will be available not only for students but also the sports fraternity including international fixtures and competitions.

Former Harambee Stars and Women’s Premier League side Gaspo FC coach, Jacob ‘Ghost’ Mulee, Kenya Footballers Welfare Association (KEFWA) Chair James Situma, former Kenya Sevens star and KCB Sevens head coach Andrew Amonde, Kenya Morans coach Hanset Wafula and international player Clifton Miheso were among the long list of guests who graced the luncheon.

Speaking during the gala organised to celebrate the achievements of the University’s teams over the past season, Mulee lauded Zetech University management for the continued support of sporting talent through the Sports Scholarship Programme.

The event saw the Zetech Sparks Basketball team, runners-up in the concluded Kenya Basketball Federation women’s premier league and who will represent the country in Kigali, Rwanda at the Africa Basketball Championships, feted for their achievement by GRIA Insurance, who offered to be their shirt sponsors for the upcoming season.

The Zetech Sparks football team resumes its fight for the women’s premier league title in August, while its basketball counterpart will be challenging for the women’s basketball title, with notable players such as Puren Anyetu, Madina Okot and Mary Lisa receiving call- ups to the national teams.

Amonde highlighted that although sometimes the sportsmen offer more to the sport than it offers back, young people had a chance for a breakthrough in the industry with proper mentorship and support.

He also praised the recently promoted Zetech Oaks Rugby team that emerged winners in the Driftwood Sevens Division Two.