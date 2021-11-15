Yuvraj Rajput wins National Autocross title

Yuvraj Rajput

Yuvraj Rajput in action during the Kenya National Autocross Championships 2021 round 9 at Twisty Corners in Kiambu county on November 14,2021.

Photo credit: Sila Kiplagat | Nation Media Group

By  Geoffrey Anene

What you need to know:

  • Gurraj clinched the Quad Class championship after immediate former champion Wayne Fernandes settled for second place in the penultimate race.
  • Gurraj timed 3:02.40 against Wayne Fernandes' 4:38.53. Kiana Rajput emerged the winner in Pee Wee Class, beating Eann Bengi to the top spot. She timed 9:55.34 minutes ahead of Eann (9:42.92).
  • Kiana is technically the champion in waiting. She has to wait for the last race to attain the 75 percent threshold for participation. The season-ending round is scheduled for December at a venue yet-to-announced.

Eleven-year-old Yuvraj Rajput is raring to move up the ladder next season after successfully retaining his Bambino Class title at the 2021 KCB Kenya National Autocross Championship on Sunday with one round to spare.

Also Read

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.