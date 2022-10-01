Young City win first league match, Scorpions sting Spartans

Young City won their first match of the season after defeating University of Eldoret's Pippers 34-27 in the men’s Kenya Handball Federation National League at the Nyayo National Stadium in Nairobi on Saturday.

Young City, which is a team made up of players with hearing impairment, had gone 11 matches without victory and their coach, Jack Ochieng, attributed the win to patience and discipline.

“It hasn’t been easy.The players have worked hard and I believe they deserved the positive result today. Getting the players to train together has not been easy because of their status but I’m happy that the past week the players availed themselves and thus the result. We hope to record more wins going forward, “ said Ochieng, who is also the Nairobi Water coach.

Dickson Munyange (8) and Saul Mwathui (5) emerged top scorers for winners while Daniel Ombase and Dennis Juma top-scored for losing side with six and five goals respectively.

Scorpions sting Spartans

Young City moved to 15th place with two points from 12 matches in the 19-team league.

Desert Scorpions beat Spartans 32-27 in the other men’s league match.

In the women’s league, Amazon overpowered Kenyatta University 27-23 while Net Navigators humiliated National County Council Government(NCCG) and Jomo Kenyatta University Agricultural Technology (JKUAT) 50-14 and 33-9 respectively in lop-sided matches.

Net Navigators' Alexina Ambani emerged top scorer in the two ties with 10 and eight goals respectively.