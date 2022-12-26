Year in Review: Kenya play second fiddle to Uganda at regional games

The introduction of rugby sevens for girls in the Kenya Secondary School Games calendar in 2023 should be music to ears of the Kenya Rugby Union and the national women’s team, the “Lionesses.”

Because this will now allow for the proper monitoring of players from the youth stages who will then be expected to transition to club and national team rugby.

The Federation of the East Africa Secondary School Sports Association (Feasssa) Games President Justus Mugisha revealed the development during the games’ closing ceremony in Arusha in September.

Kenya once again played second fiddle to Uganda who defended the overall team title at the annual event that was delayed due to coronavirus epidemic.

Uganda bagged 41 medals - 18 gold, 10 silver and 13 bronze – while Kenya, who last won the overall title in 2018, were second with 20 medals (five gold, 12 silver and three bronze).

Rwanda finished third with two gold, two silver and four bronze, as hosts Tanzania wound up fourth with one silver and five bronze medals.

Burundi and South Sudan did not feature in this year’s edition. Burundi will host the 2023 edition.

Kwanthanze retain volleyball title

Mugisha said Rwanda would be standby as host in case their neighbours fail to host the competition.

Team Kenya will have to find their footing going forward after they relinquished some of their specialties like hockey and rugby (both sevens and 15s).

Since the inception of the games in 2002, Kenya had never lost the boys’ hockey title. But it was Uganda’s Kakungulu Memorial who won gold to end Kenya’s dominance.

Kwanthanze Girls High School retained the volleyball title while Cheptil Boys High School won against rivals Namwela Secondary School to reclaim the boys’ volleyball title it last won in 2016 in Eldoret.

Football glory continued to be elusive as Highway Secondary School and Wiyeta Secondary School suffered heartbreak in the boys’ and girls’ finals.

The top two teams in every discipline booked slots to the World Secondary School Games to be held next year.

Back home, during the Kenya Secondary Schools Sports Association Term Two Games hosted at Nakuru High School in early September, new champions emerged in various disciplines.

Western Region won the coveted boys’ football title as Ebwali Secondary School beat Nairobi Region’s Highway Secondary School 1-0 in the final.

In boys’ volleyball, former champions Magonga fell off the radar as Cheptil reclaimed their top status.