World Taekwondo revokes Putin's honorary black belt over Ukraine

Russian President Vladimir Putin (top) takes part in a judo training session. World Taekwondo, which governs international federations for the sport, revoked his honorary black belt.

What you need to know:

  • Putin does not actually do taekwondo, but is instead accomplished in judo, another martial art, and has long served as an honorary president to the International Judo Federation.
  • On Sunday the IJF suspended his status as honorary president and ambassador to the sport. 

