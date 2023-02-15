Work starts to make Kasarani an all-seater stadium

The government has allocated Sh115 million for installation of new seats at the Moi International Sports Centre (MISC), Kasarani.

Cabinet Secretary for Sports Ababu Namwamba oversaw the start of the fitting where both the upper and lower decks will have seats to make Kasarani an all-seater facility in line with international standards for stadiums

The upper deck that will have 35,000 seats coming up will receive a new look for the first time since the 60,000-capacity arena was opened in 1987 while the lower deck will get 20,000 seats.

Namwamba said that the renovations are part of the requirements by the Confederation of Africa Football (CAF) so that the country can host international matches.

Namwamba was accompanied by Sports Kenya Director General Pius Metto and Principal Secretaries – Jonathan Mueke and Ismail Maalim Made (Youth and Arts).

In October, 2021, CAF banned Kenya’s MISC and the Nyayo National Stadium, from hosting international matches because they did not meet minimum standards.

The two facilities had been subjected to an intense inspection exercise ahead of the 2022 Fifa World Cup qualifiers.

“The numbering of the seats is quite vital for security and tracking purposes, and this is one of the requirements by CAF,” said Namwamba.

“We want to focus on MISC and Nyayo National Stadium first since these are our best arenas.”

Metto said the seats are of high quality and non-flammable plastic material.